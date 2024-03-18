Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet with Additional Debt Conversion

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. (OTC: FLES) ("AutoParts4Less," "the Company"), a technology-driven e-commerce leader in the automotive parts sector, is pleased to announce another significant step in its ongoing efforts to improve its financial position. The Company has successfully converted $461,450k of debt into common stock, with a two-year lockup period, further demonstrating its commitment to cleaning up its balance sheet and moving forward.



"This latest debt conversion is yet another win for our shareholders and all of our stakeholders," said Christopher Davenport, CEO of Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. "Building on our previous efforts, including the conversion of nearly $1.2 million in debt announced on March 11, 2024, we continue to work diligently to strengthen our balance sheet and position our company for long-term success."

The conversion of debt to common stock not only reduces the Company's liabilities but also aligns the interests of Auto Parts 4 Less and its creditors for the future. The two-year lockup period further underscores the commitment to the Company's growth and stability.

About Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc.

Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. (OTC: FLES) is a leading online marketplace for automotive parts, operating AutoParts4Less.com and LiftKits4Less.com. The Company is dedicated to providing a diverse range of high-quality automotive parts and accessories to customers in the jeep, truck, and off-road enthusiast market. With a focus on growth and innovation, Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. aims to be a top destination for automotive parts and accessories.

