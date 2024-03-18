VoIP-Pal Announces Three New Special Advisor Appointments

Clay Perreault, Austin McDonald, and Ray Leon have been appointed as Special Advisors to the Board of Directors

WACO, Texas, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce three new advisory appointments. Clay Perreault, Austin McDonald, and Ray Leon have been appointed as special advisors to the Board of Directors. Mr. Perreault will serve as Technical Consultant, Mr. McDonald as Business Advisor, and Mr. Leon as Mediation and Settlement Advisor. Each of them have very successful track records in their specific areas of expertise and long histories of collaborating with VoIP-Pal.



Clay Perreault is the founder and Ex-President of Digifonica (International) Limited of Gibraltar and the founder and Chairman of SinoCan Telecommunications Technology Co Ltd, China. He has an extensive background in telecommunications, software development, wireless infrastructure, and web-based technologies. He is also the first named inventor on many of VoIP-Pal’s patents including the RBR ‘815, RBR Messaging ‘005 and the RBR continuation ‘606 patents which have been asserted in previous patent infringement lawsuits. Mr. Perreault will be the chief advisor to the Company on all technical and patent related matters.

Austin McDonald has more than 36 years of international business experience throughout the EU, USA, and Asia. His expertise spans all facets of business expansion including development, management, and oversight. He is also a named inventor on several issued and pending U.S. and international patents. Austin is a past Adjunct Professor at Stevens Institute of Technology, NJ. While his career has been dedicated to working in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. McDonald brings to VoIP-Pal his decades of overall management experience and business acumen.

Ray Leon has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an engineering degree from Villanova University. He is a former engineer for GE and IBM, has founded and or cofounded multiple successful startup companies, and has extensive business mediation and arbitration experience. Mr. Leon has been certified as a Circuit Civil mediator with the Florida Supreme Court, a staff mediator for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Washington, DC, and a certified arbitrator for FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority). Mr. Leon will be assuming an important role for VoIP-Pal in its discussions and negotiations with potential buyers of its technology as an advisor to the Board of Directors on such matters.

VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak said, “We are very pleased to have Clay Perreault, Austin McDonald, and Ray Leon join our team at this important time in the Company’s history. I have known them for a long time and have great admiration and respect for them all. We look forward to working closely with them as we march down what we hope is the final stretch towards monetization of our technology. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.