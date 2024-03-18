DZS Further Transforms Economics of Optical Edge with Launch of Saber 2200 Coherent xHaul Ethernet Switch

Compact, hardened Layer 2 mobile xHaul and Ethernet business services switch expands Saber portfolio, supports standard 100G direct detect, coherent OpenZR+ and XR optics

DALLAS, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, today introduced its next expansion of the category-defining Saber portfolio – the DZS Saber 2200 transport switch. This hardened, high capacity, low latency, Layer 2 solution transforms the economics of deploying the flexible 100G transport circuits necessary for advanced mobile front/midhaul and edge transport. Featuring an array of critical time sensitive networking features including integrated Grand Master Timing, the compact 1RU Saber 2200 supports standard 100G direct detect optics, a variety of coherent optics including OpenZR+ and XR and can function as a high-precision time protocol (PTP) Class C Boundary Clock with Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) support.

“The introduction of our Saber 2200 is another great example of how DZS continues to lead the market when it comes to delivering innovative high capacity and low latency solutions for the network edge that allow service providers to cost-effectively support the skyrocketing transport bandwidth requirements of 4G, 5G, hybrid, and business networks, all in a compact, environmentally hardened form factor,” said DZS Chief Product Officer Miguel Alonso. “In addition to working in extreme temperatures, what differentiates the Saber 2200 from other xHaul and Ethernet business solutions is its support of coherent optics, its ability to deliver a unique blend of low latency switching, its eCPRI/CPRI transport functionality via Radio Over Ethernet (ROE), and its integrated Grand Master Timing capabilities. This combination enables service providers to cost-effectively deploy new greenfield and brownfield cell sites as 5G deployments continue to increase and act as a leaf node for XR optics solutions where it can provide the lowest price per bit in delivering 100 Gbps and higher services at the network edge, including support for advanced business transport services.”

An extremely powerful solution providing 800G of low-latency switching and supporting time-sensitive networking features in a compact, deploy-anywhere package, the Saber 2200 provides 4x1/10GE (SFP/SFP+), 24x10GE/25GE (SFP+/SFP28) access Ethernet ports, and 4x100GE (QSFP28/QSFP-DD) line Ethernet ports. Designed to support a variety of 100G coherent optical options, the Saber 2200 support includes OpenZR+ coherent pluggables and XR optics for use as a leaf node within point-to-point, DWDM or point-to-multipoint XR fiber networks, terminating 25GE, 50GE, 75GE or 100GE of available bandwidth from the XR link. By combining the Saber 2200 with Saber 4400 hardened ROADM, service providers can flexibly scale and transport L2/L3 services over DWDM networks in any environment.

DZS Saber 2200 Key Differentiators:

Offers high capacity, low latency comprehensive Layer 2 networking support enabling mobile front and midhaul capabilities

Features key Time Sensitive Networking including Integrated Grand Master Timing

Operates in extreme temperatures (-40ºC to 65ºC) providing an environmentally hardened system with deploy anywhere flexibility from central office to network edge

Supports enhanced common public radio interface eCPRI/CPRI transport capabilities via Radio Over Ethernet (ROE)

Allows service providers to optimize bandwidth and improve network efficiencies with Advanced Flexible Ethernet (FlexE) support

Accommodates multivendor OpenZR/ZR+ coherent pluggables for long reach (up to 120 km without amplification) and multi-wavelength applications

Operates as a leaf node within a point-to-point or point-to-multipoint XR fiber network with support for point-to-multipoint XR optics over 100GE interfaces

Can be managed via NETCONF/YANG

Supports redundant, field-replaceable power units



See the Saber 2200 on display at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) taking place in San Diego March 25-28 in DZS booth #1348.

