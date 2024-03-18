NV5 Awarded $27 Million by the California Department of Transportation District 6 for Not at Risk Construction Management Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a three-year, $27 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 6 to provide construction management for not at-risk services.



NV5 will deliver construction inspection, office engineering, claims support, and constructability support services for transportation projects within Caltrans District 6, serving Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, and Tulare counties. NV5 will support Caltrans with pavement rehabilitation projects on Interstate 5, highway widenings, the establishment of new interchanges on State Route 99, and other non-scheduled projects as they occur.

“NV5’s work with Caltrans in District 6 will support NV5’s accelerated organic growth in the infrastructure sector and underscores our commitment to delivering value and innovation to support infrastructure sustainability, reliability, and safety,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5.

“We take great pride in our many years of ongoing services to support Caltrans,” said Todd George, PE, COO at NV5. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise to advance vital transportation projects that positively impact the communities we serve.”

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

