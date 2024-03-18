Perspective Therapeutics Announces Clinical Collaboration Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate [(212)Pb]VMT01 in Combination with Nivolumab in MC1R-Positive Metastatic Melanoma

SEATTLE , March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Perspective’s targeted alpha-particle therapy [212Pb]VMT01 in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) imaging scans. This combination study is an amendment to the Company’s ongoing Phase1/2a study of [212Pb]VMT01 in patients with metastatic melanoma. The study has completed enrollment in the first cohort and has commenced dosing in the second cohort.



Under the terms of the collaboration, Perspective will sponsor and fund the combination study and Bristol Myers Squibb will provide nivolumab for use in the study.

“We see great potential for synergistic treatment effect with our novel, systemically delivered, MC1R-targeted alpha-particle radioligand therapy, [212Pb]VMT01, in combination with nivolumab, a well-studied immunotherapy,” commented Markus Puhlmann, Chief Medical Officer of Perspective Therapeutics. “Combination of [212Pb]VMT01 with immune checkpoint inhibitors in a PD-1/CTLA-4-resistant preclinical melanoma model has demonstrated potential to generate a number of complete responses, significantly arresting tumor growth and extending survival1,2. We look forward to expanding the clinical development of our radioligand therapy with standard of care immunotherapy to potentially bring novel solutions to patients suffering from this intractable disease.”

About the Phase 1/2a study of [212Pb]VMT01

This ongoing trial (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05655312) is a multi-center open-label dose escalation, dose expansion study of [212Pb]VMT01 in subjects with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans. The first part of the study is a dose escalation phase to determine the Maximum Tolerated radioactivity Dose (MTD) or Maximum Feasible radioactivity Dose (MFD) following a single administration of [212Pb]VMT01. Patients with stage IV or unresectable stage III metastatic melanoma who have progressed on at least 1 approved first-line therapy will be scheduled to receive up to 3 administrations of [212Pb]VMT01 approximately 8 weeks apart. The first patient cohort is scheduled to receive 111 MBq (3mCi) per dose. The second cohort will receive administered activities of 185 MBq (5mCi), with cohorts 3 and 4 receiving 370 MBq (10 mCi) and 555 MBq (15 mCi) respectively, if the MTD or MFD is not reached during escalation. According to the Modified Toxicity Probability Interval 2 (mTPI-2) study design, intermediate de-escalation doses are also possible to allow selection of the optimal activity dose to take forward into the dose expansion part of the study.

The second part of the study is a dose expansion phase based on the identified MTD/MFD. Patients may be eligible to receive up to three administrations of [212Pb]VMT01 approximately eight weeks apart. A dosimetry sub-study is included to assess biodistribution, tumor uptake and correlation of uptake with observed toxicities and efficacy.

About Melanoma

Melanoma is a cancer of the skin arising from uncontrollable growth of melanocytes, the melanin producing cells of the body. Metastatic melanoma is the result of melanoma that has progressed through the layers of skin, infiltrated the blood stream or lymphatic system, and traveled to other areas of the body to metastasize. In the United States, there are approximately 100,000 new diagnoses of melanoma annually and approximately 6,850 deaths annually from metastatic melanoma.3 Recent advances have led to survival improvement but there remains a high unmet need for additional treatments, particularly for patients refractory to front-line therapy.

About VMT01

VMT01 is a proprietary clinical-stage low molecular weight peptide that is targeted to the melanocortin subtype 1 receptor (MC1R) which is over-expressed on melanoma cells. VMT01 is in development for the treatment and diagnosis of MC1R-positive metastatic melanoma. VMT01 can be labeled with 212Pb to deliver alpha-particle radiation directly to tumor cells, or 203Pb to enable patient selection, diagnostic imaging and dosimetry via SPECT imaging. The product recently completed a pilot imaging study at the Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN. In August 2023, the Company announced that the first patient was dosed in the Phase1/2a study of VMT01 (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05655312).

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Li M, Liu D, Lee D, Cheng Y, Baumhover NJ, Marks BM, Sagastume EA, Ballas ZK, Johnson FL, Morris ZS, Schultz MK. Targeted Alpha-Particle Radiotherapy and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Induces Cooperative Inhibition on Tumor Growth of Malignant Melanoma. Cancers, 2021, (13), 3676. Li M, Lee D, Liu D, Quinn TP, Sagastume EA, Mott S, Gibsen-Corley KN, Johnson FL, Schultz MK. (2019) MAPK and HDAC Inhibitors Sensitize Malignant Melanoma to Alpha-particle Radiation Targeting Melanocortin Subtype 1 Receptor (MC1R). Molecular Pharmaceutics, 2019 (16) 3904-3915. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/melanoma-skin-cancer.html



