Al Mustafa Welfare & Egyptian Red Crescent Partner to Provide Nutritious Meals to Families in Gaza During Ramadan 2024

Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to the people of Gaza. Let us embrace the true spirit of Ramadan by giving back to those in need” — Said by Spokesperson of Al Mustafa Welfare Trust

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Mustafa Welfare Trust, a non-profit Muslim charity organization, signed a new project with the Egyptian Red Crescent. The project aims to provide freshly cooked, warm, and wholesome meals to families in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.

This initiative is an addition to Al Mustafa’s existing Palestine and Gaza Emergency Appeal. As part of this partnership, Al Mustafa's team visited the Egyptian Red Crescent office in Cairo, Egypt to discuss the details of the project and ensure its successful implementation.

As Ramadan unfolds amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the plight of starvation casts a shadow over the holy month. Families, already burdened by the challenges of war, face intensified struggles to secure even basic sustenance. The situation has escalated to the point where people are succumbing to hunger, highlighting the urgent need for food aid.

With access to food dwindling and resources scarce, many find themselves on the brink of hunger. The sacred traditions of Ramadan, meant to be a time of spiritual reflection and communal solidarity, are overshadowed by the harsh reality of deprivation. In the face of adversity, urgent humanitarian efforts are needed to alleviate the suffering of those in Gaza, ensuring that the spirit of Ramadan endures despite the hardships.

The project will focus on providing nutritious meals for iftar and suhoor, the two main meals during Ramadan 2024. Al Mustafa's team will be cooking these meals every day, making sure families in Khan Younis, Gaza, have access to wholesome food. Food will be distributed to families in need throughout the month of Ramadan. The project aims to reach as many families as possible, with a focus on those who have been most affected by the ongoing crisis.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust also urges individuals, businesses, and organizations around the world to join hands with them in this noble cause by donating Sadaqah, Zakat, and Fitrana. A minor contribution will make a big difference in the lives of those who are struggling during this holy month.

The partnership between Al Mustafa and the Egyptian Red Crescent highlights the importance of collaboration and solidarity in times of crisis.

Both organizations are committed to providing aid and support to those in need throughout Ramadan, and this project is a testament to their dedication. By working together, they hope to make a positive impact on the lives of families in Gaza during this Ramadan by providing iftar and suhoor for the fasting residents of Palestine.

Al Mustafa and the Egyptian Red Crescent are grateful for the opportunity to work together and make a difference in the lives of others. By working together, they are making sure donation to Palestine will bring hope and nourishment to families in Gaza.

For more information on how to contribute to the Gaza Ramadan donation campaign, please visit their website at www.almustafatrust.org.