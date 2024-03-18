COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® SPOTLIGHTS ERICA FINE FOR WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH
Franchise partner serves as inspiration for other female entrepreneursTAMPA, FL, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Women’s History Month and College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, is shining the spotlight on one of their franchise partners, Erica Fine. She is a savvy and socially responsible business woman, mother, and owner of the Arlington Heights College HUNKS. Her location serves North and Northwest Cook County, including addresses in Arlington Heights and Des Plaines in Illinois.
“I just fell in love with the College HUNKS brand. They hit all my required metrics for business ownership and have long-standing core values that really resonate with me,” said Erica Fine, Co-owner of the Arlington Heights College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®. “Growing up, I was part of a high-quality family manufacturing business operated by three consecutive generations, and I was always proud of the quality of our enterprise. The pride and commitment are what I carry over into our College HUNKS location.”
Erica Fine is a seasoned sales professional and entrepreneur. She has proven to be an all-star in business and her community. She was recently recognized by the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce as the 2023 Small Business of the Year.
Erica Fine’s advice to aspiring female entrepreneurs is to “take the things that make you wonderful and find the business that aligns with you when choosing a business venture.” She also shared that she embraced her nurturing feminine side to connect with her community. In her case, she said it gave her a competitive advantage that established these valuable connections and helped her business provide excellent customer service faster.
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company and community is a high priority for the organization. The company is always seeking opportunities to give back to the communities that they serve whether it's through charitable work and contributions or building employment and leadership opportunities for area residents.
Erica Fine and the Arlington Heights College HUNKS exemplify this mission and support a number of local causes including WINGS Resale stores, Habitat ReStore, Salvation Army, Goodwill, Lucille’s, and more. In addition, the location has sponsored the area Senior Center with their Annual Senior Fair and throughout the year donates medical equipment to the Center. Fine’s business partner and husband, Matt Paison, joined the local Rotary Club and helped coordinate the recent Santa Run, which the pair also sponsored and were able to witness their three children participate in the event’s Reindeer Dash.
Fine is committed to fostering a supportive and collaborative business community, so she volunteered to revive the Women of the Chamber group. Through this initiative, she has worked to create an environment that is open, educational, and supportive for all who have attended their meetings.
“Our commitment to Arlington Heights is woven into the fabric of our business operations, and we look forward to a future filled with more shared achievements and community growth,” added Fine.
Women’s History Month is celebrated throughout March with International Women’s Day observed on March 8. Women’s History Month was declared by Congress in 1987, and it commemorates and encourages the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
