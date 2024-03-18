Submit Release
BY WAY OF YOUR HEART is a Poetic Journey through Romance, Loss, Healing and Joy

Palmetto Publishing’s latest poetry release provides passion, rawness, and a fierce pursuit of joy in the seasons of life both heartbreaking and romantic

Charleston, SC, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poet Priscilla Sands knows intimately how life can bring heartache, joy and storms that seem too dark to withstand. For her, every word on the page is a chance to embody her story and share it with others. By Way of Your Heart is a distillation of the emotional essence of life—and of relational bonds that Priscilla says transcend life and death.

This beautiful collection includes motifs of passionate romance and lost love. It explores the ways we use fantasy not only as escapism, but as a genuine place of comfort and peace. It also speaks to a very personal kind of loss—the death of a child. Priscilla has dedicated this book to her beloved son, whose memory inspires so much of her work.

Each poem is filled with a lifetime’s worth of deeply felt experience, demonstrating that although our journeys unfold slowly, we make meaning out of them in new ways with each passing day. Through all of this change, love’s true strength endures forever—especially for the people closest to our hearts.

Holding an intimate and special place within the poet’s heart, this book is her love letter to life, and to readers who need to know that they aren’t alone. It will be a treasured read for anyone who enjoys poetry with emotional breadth, a commitment to both truth and hope, and a deeply personal touch.

By Way of Your Heart is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Priscilla Sands experienced a personal loss at age fourteen that led her to start pouring her thoughts onto the page. Since then, poetry has been her space to process love, heartbreak, and healing. She has been married for twenty-four years, has two dogs, and finds solace in the simple pleasures of life. Priscilla lives in Oklahoma, where she enjoys writing, photography, cooking, and gardening.

Media Contact:

Priscilla Sands

Email:Priscillasands@outlook.com

Available for interviews: Author, Priscilla Sands

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

