Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oral contraceptive pills market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $47.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oral contraceptive pills market size is predicted to reach $47.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.

The growth in the oral contraceptive pills market is due to the rising healthcare expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest oral contraceptive pills market share. Major players in the oral contraceptive pills market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Segments

•By Type: Combination, Progestin Only, Other Types

•By Category: Generic, Branded

•By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel And NGO, Other Distribution Channels

•By Geography: The global oral contraceptive pills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oral contraceptive pills refer to a contraceptive tablet that contains hormones that prevent the release of eggs from the ovaries. Oral contraceptives typically contain progestin and estrogen. Also known as the birth control pill it comprises hormones that prevent the emergence of eggs from the ovaries. Most oral contraceptives involve estrogen and progestin.

