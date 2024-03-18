Exploring the Expansive Security Screening Market Set to Reach $170.12 Billion by 2027

Security Screening Market

Security Screening Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

the security screening market size is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rise in adoption of automation and wireless connectivity in the industry.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Screening Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The global security screening market size was valued at $8.35 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $19.18 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The primary objective of installing security devices is to provide safety & security to people and their property. Safety screening assures from threat against unethical and unlawful activities and protects financials and humans. The rising need for security equipment, such X-ray system, hand-held detectors, and biometric system, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the security screening market. Technological advancements in the security screening market may favorably impact the market growth over the coming years. Many countries have increased spending on new security equipment to advance their security measures.

The security screening market encompasses a significant market share in the government sector, homeland security, educational institute, industrial, and residential sectors. The rising number of smart cities has created the need for security systems while increase in airports boosts the growth of the security screening market. Security screening has become an important part to detect land mines and weapons, such as guns, blade, and knife, especially in airport security. Biometric systems are in high demand as this technology is used to secure sensitive and personal data. They are also used for identification purposes at offices and educational institutes. Detection of explosives at airports, seaports, and land borders is an essential task to prevent terrorism and organized crime.

COVID-19 has caused the overall security screening industry to mobilize quickly. Governments in key markets have prioritized safety & security technologies pertaining to the current threat environment experienced globally. Therefore, there is a strong demand for security devices and technologies from the military & defense sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The security screening industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the security screening market include,

● UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION,

● RAYTHEON COMPANY,

● SECURITY ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT CO.,

● LIMITED,

● LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION,

● OSI SYSTEMS INC,

● HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC,

● SAFRAN S.A,

● L-3 COMMUNICATION HOLDINGS.,

● SMITHS GROUP PLC.,

● ARGUS GLOBAL PTY LTD

Top Impacting Factors:

The notable factor positively affecting the global security screening market outlook includes extensive checking at many places, including airports, hospitals, and government building for safety & security of individuals. Growing infrastructure also boosts the security screening market.

Major areas contributing to the market growth include educational institutes, airports, retail stores, banks, seaports, railway stations, and more. Biometric technology has a significant market share, owing to several choices available to the consumer such as fingerprint verification and face recognition for identification. Increase in illegal activities and fraud has escalated the need of security & safety, thereby boosting the global security screening market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

● This study includes the analytical depiction of the global security screening market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

● The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global security screening market analysis.

● The global security screening market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

● Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

