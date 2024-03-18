FTI Consulting Expands Transfer Pricing Expertise in the United States with Addition of Cedric Bernardeau

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Cedric Bernardeau as a Senior Managing Director in the Transactions Tax offering within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



Mr. Bernardeau, who is based in New York, has 30 years of experience with transfer pricing and supply chain/value chain operating model advisory matters. He has served both U.S. and non-U.S. multinational companies in analyzing their value chain as well as designing and supporting the implementation of new business models.

In his role at FTI Consulting, he will focus on helping clients properly structure transactions that are consistent with their business models and meet their business goals in the most effective and compliant manner.

“A major challenge for organizations considering cross-border transactions is the sheer complexity of each tax jurisdiction,” said Melissa Wichman, Leader of the U.S. Transactions Tax offering at FTI Consulting. “Cedric brings decades of experience in transfer pricing strategy, having helped clients across the world successfully navigate the risks and identify opportunities.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Bernardeau was a Managing Director at Kroll, where he advised companies in the more sophisticated areas of transfer pricing including intellectual property valuation, expert witness advisory and value chain analysis. Prior to that he was a Partner at EY, and over the course of 27 years, led transfer pricing engagements and advised on clients’ global and regional structures, including traditional supply chains as well as digitally evolved business models focusing on IP alignment, business model transformation and value chain analysis.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Bernardeau said, “When thinking about opportunities in any tax jurisdiction, it’s critical that organizations prioritize compliance and transparency. FTI Consulting’s global platform provides the reach that companies need to help them manage international business challenges and opportunities. I look forward to teaming with my colleagues as we help our clients find solutions that meet mounting regulatory requirements.”

Mr. Bernardeau’s appointment furthers the firm’s continued investment in its Tax offerings following the recent addition of Senior Managing Director McRae Thompson, who leads the Real Estate Tax Advisory Services offering.

