Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The non-woven fabrics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-woven fabrics market size is predicted to reach $18.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the non-woven fabrics market is due to increased demand for non-woven in the healthcare industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest non-woven fabrics market share. Major players in the non-woven fabrics market include Mitsui & Co. Ltd., JinshengHuihuang (Group) Co. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Berry Global Group Inc.

Non-Woven Fabrics Market Segments
•By Technology: Spunbond, Wet Laid, Dry Laid, Air laid
•By Product: Polyester, Polypropylene, Nylon
•By End User: Industrial, Hygiene Industry, Agriculture
•By Geography: The global non-woven fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nonwoven fabrics refer to a fabric-like material comprised of staples and long fibers that have been chemically, mechanically, thermally, or solvent-bonded together. Nonwoven fabrics are used in the manufacture of disposable and durable clothing, garment linings, shoe linings, interlinings, and synthetic leather fabrics. They provide specific functions such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, sterility, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Non-Woven Fabrics Market Characteristics
3. Non-Woven Fabrics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Non-Woven Fabrics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Non-Woven Fabrics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Non-Woven Fabrics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

