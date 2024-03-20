Nickel Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Nickel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Nickel Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nickel market size is predicted to reach $57.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.
The growth in the nickel market is due to the increasing demand for nickel in automobile batteries. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest nickel market share. Major players in the nickel market include Glencore, Vale, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Erame, Norilsk Nickel Inc., BHP, Anglo American, Pacific Metal Company, Sherritt International Corporation,.
Nickel Market Segments
•By Type: Pentlandite (Sulfide Ore), Laterite
•By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining
•By Geography: The global nickel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Nickel refers to the process of extraction of nickel from mines. In this process, sulfide ores are crushed and ground to release nickel particles through selective flotation from the byproducts. This procedure involves stirring the ore with specific chemicals while using mechanical and pneumatic equipment to create air bubbles.
