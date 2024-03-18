Exploring the Industrial Controls Market $170.12 Billion Potential by 2027

Industrial Controls Market

Industrial Controls Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Rise in interest in automation across different industry verticals as well as technological advancements, availability of cheap labor, and low manufacturing cost drive demand.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Controls Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, Component and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The global industrial controls market size was valued at $121.48 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach industrial controls market size $170.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.91%.

Industrial control systems are interconnected equipment, used to monitor and control physical equipment in different industries. The rise in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the growth in population along with automation in various industries and rise in demand for energy efficient systems boosts the need for the industrial controls. However, increase in cyberattack threats, unavailability of authentication procedure to secure industrial control system, and lack of skilled professionals hinder of the industrial controls market growth.

The distributed control systems (DCS) segment secured highest share of about 43.0% in the market in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In terms of end users, the utility sector is expected to contribute for the highest market share in the coming years. This is attributed to the fact that industrial controls are used to control and monitor physical processes in the oil & gas industry by acquiring data from processes, such as valve positions, temperatures, pressures, tank levels, and human operators; and control hydraulic, electric, mechanical, or pneumatic actuators. Sensors are important components in the industrial control system as they are responsible to detect key changes that occur on production facilities. Moreover, sensors can be remotely controlled and limits power & failure constraints.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The industrial control industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak as production facilities of electronics and semiconductor industries have been shut down, owing to slowdown and unavailability of workforce across the globe. COVID-19 outbreak has caused a significant and protracted drop in manufacturing utilization. In addition, travel bans & facility closures kept workers out of their factories, which led to slowdown in growth of the industrial control market in 202

Competitive Analysis:

The industrial controls industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the industrial controls market include,

● HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.,

● KAWASAKI ROBOTICS

● YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION,

● SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC,

● OMRON CORPORATION,

● EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.,

● SIEMENS AG,

● MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION,

● ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

Top Impacting Factors:

Demand for IoT-based smart solutions & automation in various industries, mass production in manufacturing sector, and adoption of industrial control system in various end use such as automotive and mining and rise in R&D investments drive the industrial control market growth. However, increase in cyber-attacks, unavailability of authentication procedures, lack of skilled professionals, and awareness regarding industrial security solutions restraint the industrial control market growth. Furthermore, deployment of smart grid for protection of critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks and cloud computing for industrial control system (ICS) creates lucrative opportunities for the industry controls market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

● This study comprises analytical depiction of the global industrial controls market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

● The overall industrial controls market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

● The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

● The current industrial controls market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

● Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the industrial controls market share of key vendors.

● The report includes the industrial controls market trends and the market share of key vendors.

