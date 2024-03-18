VERB's MARKET.live Adds 100 More Retail Brands to its Livestream Social Shopping Platform
Experiencing a Surge in New Retailers Joining the Platform
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), continues the expansion of its MARKET.live livestream social shopping platform with the addition of ONE HUNDRED more innovative brands.
Discover the Latest Brands to join MARKET.live:
- Open Door Tea
- NuEthix Formulations
- Music City Creative
- SwingJuice
- UPAVIM Crafts
- Rude Cosmetics
- InstantFigure
- Kloud Bambu
- Bastion
- Enlighten the Occasion
- Elm Dirt
- EP Light
- Geometric Goods
- geckobrands
- Js House
- Esselle
- Maho
- Spiffy & Splendid
- VANNA
- Savor
- Made for Freedom
- Cotton & Canvas Co.
- WAFF World Gifts
- VYSN
- Zen and Meow
- eterus
- Threaded Pear
- Signables
- Talon Golf
- Snap-Loc Cargo Control Systems
- PEHOM
- Made By Humans
- KagesKrayons
- Honeysticks
- American Pet Supply
- Lauren Brooke
- Modern Sprout
- HONEYCAT
- Mykids-Usa
- Stylish AF Fitness
- Simply Carbon Fiber
- Bullstrap
- incenseocean
- A Quality Life Nutrition
- Infinite Jewels
- Fundraising For A Cause
- Creative Women
- KORISSA
- Libbey
- Lee Display
- Succulents Box
- Marley's Monsters
- Crated with Love
- Acera Liven
- Providence Vintage Jewelry
- Subtle Asian Treats
- Gia Roma
- Hammont
- ClaudiaG
- Choixe
- Bumble Plants
- Cate's Concepts
- Athena Lash Co.
- Keren Kopal
- 208 Tees
- Blak Wardrob
- London Rag Intl
- Palermo Body
- La Diesse
- ACOPOWER
- PROLITE Sports
- Rice Love
- Revelry Supply
- Sturdy Brothers
- Stardust
- Soothi
- Official Crown of Laurel Inc.
- Brella
- Sweetees
- Vintage Gentlemen
- USNfit
- Worldwide Buddies
- Waggo
- Bigjigs Toys Ltd
- The Noodley
- Los Angeles Brands
- Bling Proud
- Brown Shots Coffee
- Ethan+Ashe
- WinsterCreations
- The Happy Givers
- Level Up Desks
- RAAQUU
- House Plant Shop
- ONE PRIVÉ Home & Hotel
- AmourLinen
- La'Hammam
- ROOLEE
- Moshiqa
- Aimee Kestenberg
“The recent addition of 100 more brands and retailers represents yet another significant milestone for our Company and its shareholders,” states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “We are continuing to gain momentum in the marketplace as we enter into exciting new partnerships and collaborations with market leaders, develop and deliver technological innovations, and refine our business model and service offerings.”
“VERB’s MARKET.live remains committed to providing the extraordinary and diverse shopping landscape that empowers leading brands, retailers, and creators to engage their shopping audiences on multiple social media networks, including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, among others,” continued Mr. Cutaia.
For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.
About VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET.live’s drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET.live retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.
