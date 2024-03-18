VERB's MARKET.live Adds 100 More Retail Brands to its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

Experiencing a Surge in New Retailers Joining the Platform

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), continues the expansion of its MARKET.live livestream social shopping platform with the addition of ONE HUNDRED more innovative brands.



Discover the Latest Brands to join MARKET.live:

Open Door Tea

NuEthix Formulations

Music City Creative

SwingJuice

UPAVIM Crafts

Rude Cosmetics

InstantFigure

Kloud Bambu

Bastion

Enlighten the Occasion

Elm Dirt

EP Light

Geometric Goods

geckobrands

Js House

Esselle

Maho

Spiffy & Splendid

VANNA

Savor

Made for Freedom

Cotton & Canvas Co.

WAFF World Gifts

VYSN

Zen and Meow

eterus

Threaded Pear

Signables

Talon Golf

Snap-Loc Cargo Control Systems

PEHOM

Made By Humans

KagesKrayons

Honeysticks

American Pet Supply

Lauren Brooke

Modern Sprout

HONEYCAT

Mykids-Usa

Stylish AF Fitness

Simply Carbon Fiber

Bullstrap

incenseocean

A Quality Life Nutrition

Infinite Jewels

Fundraising For A Cause

Creative Women

KORISSA

Libbey

Lee Display

Succulents Box

Marley's Monsters

Crated with Love

Acera Liven

Providence Vintage Jewelry

Subtle Asian Treats

Gia Roma

Hammont

ClaudiaG

Choixe

Bumble Plants

Cate's Concepts

Athena Lash Co.

Keren Kopal

208 Tees

Blak Wardrob

London Rag Intl

Palermo Body

La Diesse

ACOPOWER

PROLITE Sports

Rice Love

Revelry Supply

Sturdy Brothers

Stardust

Soothi

Official Crown of Laurel Inc.

Brella

Sweetees

Vintage Gentlemen

USNfit

Worldwide Buddies

Waggo

Bigjigs Toys Ltd

The Noodley

Los Angeles Brands

Bling Proud

Brown Shots Coffee

Ethan+Ashe

WinsterCreations

The Happy Givers

Level Up Desks

RAAQUU

House Plant Shop

ONE PRIVÉ Home & Hotel

AmourLinen

La'Hammam

ROOLEE

Moshiqa

Aimee Kestenberg

“The recent addition of 100 more brands and retailers represents yet another significant milestone for our Company and its shareholders,” states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “We are continuing to gain momentum in the marketplace as we enter into exciting new partnerships and collaborations with market leaders, develop and deliver technological innovations, and refine our business model and service offerings.”

“VERB’s MARKET.live remains committed to providing the extraordinary and diverse shopping landscape that empowers leading brands, retailers, and creators to engage their shopping audiences on multiple social media networks, including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, among others,” continued Mr. Cutaia.

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET.live’s drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET.live retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

