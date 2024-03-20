Global Natural Gas Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Natural Gas Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The natural gas market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1,518.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s "Natural Gas Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the natural gas market size is predicted to reach $1,518.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the natural gas market is due to the growing global energy demand. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest natural gas market share. Major players in the natural gas market include Sinopec Group, China National Petroleum Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Natural Gas Market Segments

•By Type: Transport, Industrial, Electric Power, and Other Types

•By Source: Associated Gas, Non Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources

•By End User: Light Duty Vehicles, Medium Or Heavy Duty Buses, Medium Or Heavy Duty Trucks

•By Geography: The global natural gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Natural gas refers to a natural mixture of gaseous hydrocarbons consisting of methane in addition to various smaller amounts of other higher alkanes. In combined heat and power systems, natural gas is used as a fuel. It is also used for heating and generating electricity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Natural Gas Market Characteristics

3. Natural Gas Market Trends And Strategies

4. Natural Gas Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Natural Gas Market Size And Growth

……

27. Natural Gas Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Natural Gas Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

