President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly, 19 Mar

The President will on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 officially attend to the call by the National Assembly to respond to Questions for Oral Reply. 

The President’s appearance in the National Assembly will complete the Fourth Term Parliamentary Programme cycle.

This is in accordance with the President’s obligation in terms of the Rules of the National Assembly. The President will reflect on questions ranging from the land reform programme in the agricultural sector, lifestyle audits with Members of the Executive and the Presidential Employment Stimulus amongst some of the questions. 

The President looks forward to engaging with the National Assembly on these critical issues, reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing challenges and fostering progress for all citizens.

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
E-mail: media@enquires.gov.za 

