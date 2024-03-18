President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses opening of Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa, 19 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday,19 March 2024, officially open and address the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa in Cape Town.

The Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa(SIDSSA) is taking place between 17 and 19 March 2024 in Century City where key stakeholders, experts and decision-makers will explore partnerships between the public and private sectors as well as pivot infrastructure investment opportunities in South Africa.

Hosted by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in its the third iteration, the symposium is intended to shape the conversations about regulatory and policy reforms among them innovative funding models for infrastructure development.

The Keynote address at the Symposium will be delivered by H.E President Cyril Ramaphosa on 19 March 2024 and H.E Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver an address at the stakeholder dinner on 18 March 2024. Various Ministers and Deputy Ministers will anchor various panel discussions and technical discussions throughout the Symposium.

SIDSSA 2024 will showcase the following outcomes:

1. Launch of the construction book: a repository of infrastructure projects going into procurement/construction in the 2024/2025 financial year

2. Leaders forum: A gathering of South African Ministers with 22 participating Ministers from the African continent

3. Top 12 Infrastructure project priorities: These projects will receive project preparation funding from Infrastructure South Africa

4. Signing of MOU’s with important partners and stakeholders

The Symposium will also provide the following updates:

1. Update on the gazetted Strategic Integrated Projects

2. Update on the projects already receiving project preparation support

3. Infrastructure Fund Project Pipeline

President Ramaphosa will open and address the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town

Media interested in covering the Symposium can register their details on: https://sidssa.org.za/register-your-interest/

SIDSSA Media enquiries: Ms Tsakani Mabale - TsakaniMa@infrastructureSA.org

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@enquires.gov.za