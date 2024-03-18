How the Structured Cabling Industry Will Reach $20.88 Billion by 2030 with a 7.4% CAGR

Structured Cabling Market

Structured Cabling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The structured cabling market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investment in the IT & Telecommunications sector.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Structured Cabling Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Offering, Cable Type and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global structured cabling market size was valued at $10.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

A structured cabling framework is a comprehensive arrangement of cabling and related equipment, which provides an extensive communications infrastructure. This framework serves a wide scope of applications, for example, to provide telecom services or transfer information through a computer network.

The growth of the global structured cabling market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as surge in investments in communication infrastructure, and rising trend of data center convergence. In addition, increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, boosts the overall market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices acts as a major restraint of the global structured cabling industry. On the contrary, growing acceptance of 5G technology & improving broadband infrastructure globally is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the structured cabling industry.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, and are expected to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted global supply chain posing challenges for manufactures to reach customers.

Competitive Analysis:

The structured cabling industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the structured cabling market include,

● Belden, Inc.

● Cisco Systems, Inc.

● CommScope Holding Co.

● Corning Inc.

● Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

● Legrand

● Nexans S.A.

● Schneider Electric

● Siemon

● TE Connectivity

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that impact the structured cabling market growth are increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices systems, and growing expansion of data centers. In addition, growth in demand for structured cabling due to technological advancements drives the structured cabling market. However, emergence of wireless communication systems restricts the market growth. On the contrary, growth of IT & telecom sector, and increase in investment in Asia-Pacific region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

