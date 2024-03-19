Understanding Ford F-150 Rating and Safety Features Through The Window Sticker
Detailed Vehicle History, a provider of vehicle history reports, is introducing a tool that will enable consumers to know more about vehicle's safety features.NY, NEW YORK, USA., March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detailed Vehicle History, the leading provider of comprehensive vehicle history reports, is introducing a tool that will enable consumers to understand and know more about the safety features of their Ford F-150 trucks.
Through the utilization of window stickers, Detailed Vehicle History is empowering car buyers with crucial safety information right at the point of purchase.
With safety being a top priority for consumers, understanding the safety features of a vehicle has never been more important. However, knowing and understanding the complex system of safety features on a Ford F-150 can be overwhelming for many buyers.
This is because most window stickers are lost and are not being transferred to the next owner during re-sale. Detailed Vehicle History recognizes this challenge and is proud to introduce a solution that simplifies the process.
This tool enables used car buyers, sellers, and dealerships to use the VIN of any Ford F-150 to access its specifications within seconds. Users also have the capability to generate reports using only the year, make, and model information.
This means that reports can be generated not only by VIN but also by license plate or by inputting the vehicle's year, make, and model details. They will gain access to a detailed breakdown of the truck's safety features, including but not limited to:
Safety features
Safety rating
Make, Model, and Year
Body style
Equipment and Options
Engine specifications
Transmission type
Fuel economy
Standard and optional features
Comfort and convenience features
Technology features
Exterior and interior features
Regulatory Information
Emission control information
Tire pressure information
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)
Compliance labels
"We understand that safety is paramount when purchasing a vehicle, and we want to ensure that consumers have easy access to critical safety information," said Fahim Shahriar a customer support executive of Detailed Vehicle History.
“This feature uses technology to empower buyers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about the safety features of their Ford F-150 trucks."
Detailed Vehicle History's commitment to transparency and consumer empowerment has made it the go-to destination for vehicle history reports, window stickers, and VIN decoding for specifications. With this latest enhancement, the company continues to set the standard for innovation in the automotive industry.
"Many drivers, even those who have owned their F-150 for years, may not be aware of all the advanced safety features their truck possesses, some who bought theirs as a pre-owned vehicle may not be opportune to get a window sticker," said Fahim.
Safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) offer a clear way to assess a vehicle's crashworthiness; this information is now part of the window sticker.
NHTSA conducts standardized crash tests and assigns a 1-5 star rating, with 5 stars indicating the best performance. Their focus is minimizing injury and death in a crash.
The IIHS employs a more rigorous regimen, including crash tests and evaluations of headlights and driver-assistance systems. Their prestigious Top Safety Pick+ designation signifies a vehicle excels in all areas.
By understanding NHTSA and IIHS ratings, you can make informed decisions. While these ratings are valuable, they shouldn't be the sole factor, which is why a window sticker lookup is needed to provide an overall insight into both safety ratings and features.
For example, the 2023 Ford F-150, we see it received a 5-star overall rating from NHTSA, indicating excellent performance in all tested areas. However, for a more nuanced picture, we need to consider the IIHS ratings as well.
Unfortunately, the electric F-150 Lightning hasn't undergone comprehensive IIHS testing yet. But the traditional gasoline-powered F-150 for 2022 earned a Top Safety Pick designation from the IIHS. This means it achieved "Good" ratings in all six crashworthiness tests and at least "Acceptable" ratings in the headlight and front crash prevention evaluations.
Among the safety features easily visible on a Ford window sticker by VIN lookup are the following:
Automatic emergency braking (AEB)
Lane departure warning (LDW)
Blind-spot monitoring (BSM)
Adaptive cruise control (ACC)
Pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection
Rearview camera
Airbags
Seatbelts
Pro Trailer Backup Assist
Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
"Our tool empowers F-150 owners to unlock the full potential of their vehicle's safety technology, using the window sticker as a tool to help them in understanding the safety features of their Ford and potentially saving lives on the road” He added.
Here is a sample Ford window sticker that enumerates all available safety features obtainable in The Ford model
https://detailedvehiclehistory.com/sticker/vin/1FTEW1EF4GFC20952-D3C2D3C2-2626-2489-8142-564366D077FF
Detailed Vehicle History is well-known for offering the free "VIN decoding and Vehicle History App," which can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and the App Store.
About Detailed Vehicle History
Detailed Vehicle History is a leading provider of thorough vehicle history reports, offering valuable insights into a vehicle's past. Alongside this service, it also provides detailed window stickers with comprehensive vehicle specifications. Committed to transparency and accuracy, Detailed Vehicle History empowers buyers to make informed decisions when buying used cars.
