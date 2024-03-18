Market Size of Car Subscription Industry 2019-2027 : $3,550.4 Million to $12,090.6 Million Registering a CAGR of 23.1%

Car Subscription Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research released the report on "Car Subscription Market." According to the report, The global market size of car subscription industry was valued at $3,550.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,090.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.1%. Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,465.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4,491.6 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 21.7%.

The research offers valuable insights, detailed statistics, and an in-depth overview of the market trends over the forecast period (2020-2027). It unveils the most prominent market segments, including market size and market share analysis, as well as key advancements. It also outlines the market scenario, including the top investment pockets and strategies that have been successful, as well as the analysis of Porters Five Forces, market dynamics, business growth prospects, and competitive analysis.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Daimler AG

Drover Limited

Facedrive Inc.

Fair Financial Corp.

OpenRoad Auto Group

Porsche AG

Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The Hertz Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volvo Car Corporation

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 :

The research uses both primary and secondary market research to gather data on the different aspects of the global car subscription market. Primary market research is used to gather highly validated and authentic data from direct sources such as market expert interviews or surveys. On the other hand, secondary market research uses information from previously published data compiled by government and research agencies, industry associations, databases from international organizations and so on.

𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 :

The current trend for the utilization of flexible mobility services is likely to remain unaffected and is expected to thrive in the long term. One of the primary factors for the growing use of car subscription is the reducing significance of car ownership amongst millennials. Additionally, the growing attractiveness of mobility offerings as a means of transportation is prompting the population to opt for flexible mobility solutions that provide an alternative to car ownership.

Most people view traditional leasing and car financing agreements as a hindrance rather than an advantage. The lack of accessibility to mobility services, consisting of ride-sharing and ride-hailing during peak hours, as well as the excessive price related to long commutes, restrict the ability of these services. However, the car subscription model is one of the vast adaptable provider options available in the market.

Car subscription offerings are a sort of mobility service that can be used for a limited period, starting from the first month to a period of one or longer terms. The fees related to these services generally cover the value of insurance, repairs, registrations, renovation, and different charges. Furthermore, these services provide the choice to replace brands and cars relying on the customer's convenience and subscription plan. As a result, there's a growing demand for such flexible mobility solutions in both developed and developing economies, which is likely to fuel market growth in upcoming years.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The research gives an overview of the key segments of the global car subscription market based on Vehicle Type, Service Providers, Subscription Period, End Use, and Region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Independent or Third-Party Service Provider,

OEMs & Captives

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

Electric Vehicle,

IC Powered Vehicle

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 :

Corporate,

Private

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

6 to 12 Months, 1 to 6 Months,

More than 12 Months

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Europe,

North America,

Latin America,

The Middle East,

Africa,

APAC

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the estimated market value of the car subscription market?

Which is the most influencing segment growing in the car subscription market size?

Who are the leading players in the car subscription industry?

What is the impact of the post-COVID-19 scenario on the car subscription market?

