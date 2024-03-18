First Wave BioPharma Announces Two Abstracts on Celiac Disease Research Accepted for Presentation at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference

Poster presentations to highlight new quantitative and serologic diagnostic methods for Celiac Disease detection and determination of intestinal mucosal health



New tools may serve as companion diagnostics for identifying seroactive patients and for monitoring the efficacy of Latiglutenase, the Company’s Celiac Disease therapeutic program

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week Conference (DDW 2024) taking place May 18-21, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

The first presentation, titled, “A Composite Mucosal Scale for Celiac Disease Encompassing both Morphology and Inflammation,” will highlight VCIEL, a new quantitative composite scale, combining the histologic scales of villus height to crypt depth ratio (Vh:Cd) and density of intraepithelial lymphocytes (IEL), designed to enhance the accuracy and precision for measuring small intestinal mucosal health of celiac disease (CeD) patients with particular benefit for histologic endpoint measurements in clinical trials. The second presentation, titled, “Dynamics of Serologic Change to Gluten in Celiac Disease Patients,” will report research involving the largest database of CeD clinical results and will explore key issues related to the diagnostics of CeD, such as the effects of resuming a gluten-containing diet on seropositivity and the correlation between two different tTG-IgA assays.

“The abstracts accepted for presentation at DDW 2024 showcase significant advancements in the field of gastroenterology, particularly in the precision diagnosis and management of celiac disease through the innovative VCIEL scale that our team has developed,” stated James Sapirstein, Chairman and CEO of First Wave BioPharma.

“The invitation to present our findings on the VCIEL scale for measuring mucosal health of the small intestine as well as our research on the impact of gluten reintroduction as a diagnostic intervention for serologic measurements at one of the most influential meetings on gastrointestinal disease validates the potential for our work to advance better understanding and treatment of celiac disease,” said Jack Syage, PhD, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Wave.

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: A Composite Mucosal Scale for Celiac Disease Encompassing both Morphology and Inflammation Presenters: Jack Syage, PhD. President & Chief Operating Officer, First Wave BioPharma

Jennifer Sealy-Voyksner, PhD., Vice President R&D, First Wave BioPharma Session Title: Celiac Disease and Gluten Related Disorders Date and Time: May 19, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM EDT





Presentation Title: Dynamics of Serologic Change to Gluten in Celiac Disease Patients Presenters: Jack Syage, PhD. President & Chief Operating Officer, First Wave BioPharma

Jennifer Sealy-Voyksner, PhD., Vice President R&D, First Wave BioPharma Session Title: Celiac Disease and Gluten Related Disorders Date and Time: May 19, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM EDT



About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a chronic, hereditary autoimmune and inflammatory disease triggered by gluten consumption. Celiac disease is characterized by damage to the lining of the small intestine, causing malabsorption, gastrointestinal dysfunction and debilitating symptoms. Over the course of a lifetime, untreated or poorly managed celiac disease is often associated with deteriorating general health, multiple serious intestinal and extra-intestinal medical complications, and increased morbidity and mortality. Celiac disease is a global disease and affects approximately 1% of the population worldwide and is increasing in prevalence with improved diagnostic tools and improved awareness.

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple late-stage clinical programs built around three proprietary technologies – latiglutenase, a Phase 3-ready, potentially first-in-class, targeted, oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease; capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist being developed for gastroparesis; and adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

