Daxtra Names Don Tomlinson as Chief Technology Officer

Experienced AI Talent Acquisition Tech Expert to Drive Product Growth and Innovation

EDINBURGH, Scotland and RICHMOND, Va., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxtra , the leading provider of AI-enriched software for the talent acquisition ecosystem, today announced that Don Tomlinson has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer.







Tomlinson has more than 24 years of experience leading product and engineering organizations. His focus has been on building world-class HR technology solutions for global companies, with the last 10 years centered on the emerging role of large language models, big data, and generative AI. As Chief Technology Officer, he’ll be instrumental in helping Daxtra revolutionize the AI Recruitment marketplace to fully leverage intelligent solutions for Daxtra’s partners and customers.

Most recently, Tomlinson led UKG’s talent acquisition and talent management product portfolio. Before that, he was the Chief Information Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Talent Plus and Chief Technology Officer at ATS Secured. He has also held global technology roles at Kenexa and IBM.

Terry Baker, CEO of Daxtra, said, “Daxtra holds a unique position as a mature AI technology company with an innovative startup culture. This enables us to provide our clients with the competitive advantages needed to identify and engage the best-fit jobseekers, quickly. As a true ‘roll up his sleeves’ leader with a long history of bringing world-class products to market, Don’s deep expertise in HR and recruiting technologies will support our continued global expansion and growth objectives.”

Tomlinson moves into the role previously held by Daxtra co-founder Steve Finch, who will continue working with Daxtra in an advisory capacity.

Tomlinson commented, “The Daxtra team has earned a solid reputation for developing and delivering game-changing recruitment software products. I’m excited to join the company at this momentous time, when talent acquisition strategies and new growth opportunities are being redefined through AI and other advanced technologies.”

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, and multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with recruitment tech stacks. Headquartered in the U.K., Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

