BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 25, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 28, 2024.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.047
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.045
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.113
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.059
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.172
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.078
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.290
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.036
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.162
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.198
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.055
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.164
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.084
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.076
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.118
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.079
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.193
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.215
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.150
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.171
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.099
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.074
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.084
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.132
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.075
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.066
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.108
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.118
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.088
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.110
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.132
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.097
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.396
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.368
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.061
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.045
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.071
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.130
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.057
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.042
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.062
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.120
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.093
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.120
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.203
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.092
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.181
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.110
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.186
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.088
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.047
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.037
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.103
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.072
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.092
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.082
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.080
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.255
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.073
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.100
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.133
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.048
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.167
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.110
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.047
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.246
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.182
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.284
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.069
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.050
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.068
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.044
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.064
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.062
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.054
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.056
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.103
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.116
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.086
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.065
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.248
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.040
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.076
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.090
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.090
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.047
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.111
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.152
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.147
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.083
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.131
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.097
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.161

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.188

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 22, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1400+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


