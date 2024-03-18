Mercury Announces Early Access Program for New Direct RF Multi-Chip Module Powered by AMD Versal Adaptive SoCs

ANDOVER, Mass., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, today announced the early access program for its RFS1140 direct RF System-in-Package (SiP).



Electronic warfare, communications, test and measurement, and radar applications at the edge are becoming more sophisticated, requiring secure, direct digitization of RF signals with high sampling rates and low latency. The RFS1140 is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal® AI Core series adaptive SoC along with Jariet Technologies high-speed data converters and Micron LPDDR4 NOR flash memory. By integrating the latest commercial processing chips into a SWaP-optimized, rugged package, Mercury’s SiP offers maximum performance for next-generation applications.

The early access program for the RFS1140 includes product documentation and support as well as priority delivery for evaluation hardware as it becomes available this year.

“The RFS1140 builds on more than six years of direct RF technology from the Mercury Processing Platform, which enables rapid design cycles for high-reliability microelectronics that move digital signal processing closer to the edge,” said Tom Smelker, VP and GM of Mercury’s Microsystems business unit. “With the ability to detect, digitize, and analyze signals in nanoseconds, our new multi-chip module brings AI-enabled decision-making to electronic warfare and spectrum processing applications and allows customers to create derivatives and custom solutions to meet the unique size, weight, power, and cost aspects of their programs.”

“AMD has collaborated with Mercury and Jariet to expand its Versal adaptive SoC portfolio to enable ultra-wide band direct RF front end processing,” said Minal Sawant, senior director, Aerospace and Defense Vertical Market at AMD. “The Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC coupled with discrete data converters in a single package enables direct RF signal processing capacity with massive DSP and AI compute in a small form factor. This SWaP-optimized SiP—designed, packaged, and manufactured in North America—will deliver leadership performance-per-watt for signal processing in communications, EW, and radar applications.”

A trusted, edge-ready direct RF chip-scale solution that reduces back-end processing

AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC with AI Engines ​to run powerful algorithms

High-speed (64 GSPs) Jariet Electra-MA data converters with up to 36 GHz analog bandwidth

4 GB Micron LPDDR4

4 Gb Micron NOR flash

Qualified to MIL standards with operating temperatures of -40°C to +85°C

Designed, manufactured, and tested in DMEA-accredited facilities to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities

For more information on the RFS1140 SiP early access program, visit mrcy.com/rfs1140 or contact info@mrcy.com. Speak with the Mercury team at the GOMACTech conference, March 18-20, 2024, in Booth 606.

