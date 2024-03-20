Grain Products Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Grain Products Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The grain products market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $503.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Grain Products Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the grain products market size is predicted to reach $503.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the grain products market is due to the increasing demand for local, sustainable, and organic food production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest grain products market share. Major players in the grain products market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Wilmar International Ltd., Bunge Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Grain Products Market Segments

•By Type: Flour, Rice And Malt, Other Grain Products

•By Price Range: Premium, Mid, Low

•By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

•Subsegments Covered: Flour, Rice, Malt

•By Geography: The global grain products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Grain products are obtained by a milling process in which grains are cleaned, crushed and grinded into pieces for food preparation.

