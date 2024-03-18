U.S. Hardware Encryption Market Insights: Forecasting the Rapid Growth of Encryption Industry

US Hardware Encryption Market Research

High penetration of Internet in the U.S., as well as the continuous growth of online businesses in the country, drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. hardware encryption market size was valued at $28.08 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $259.12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Hardware encryption involves the transformation of data into a format that is exclusively accessible by authorized users. This process requires a specific encrypting algorithm that converts the data into cipher text, making it readable only through decryption. To unlock this private information, authorized users must input a designated key or password. In hardware-based encryption, separate processors manage both the encryption and decryption tasks.

These processes are crucial in safeguarding sensitive or confidential data from unauthorized access, thus driving an anticipated rapid growth in the hardware encryption market. Hardware encryption is instrumental in shielding confidential data during both its transmission and storage. Leading U.S. players in the hardware encryption market are actively innovating various hardware-encrypted solutions to meet the rising demands within the storage industry, fueled by technological advancements.

In the current scenario, factors such as reduced cost differences between hardware-encrypted and non-hardware encrypted products, the growing number & complexity of data breaches, and regulatory and compliance requirements are driving the growth of the U.S. hardware encryption market. Some of the restraints associated with the hardware encryption market are lack of awareness among the users and limited use of encrypted drives in the U.S. Several encrypted hardware vendors and manufacturers are aiming at developing encrypted keys at reduced prices; customized according to the specifications of the end consumers. Government mandates and regulations, supporting the use of hardware-encrypted products by companies and enterprises, have now been adopted in many countries across the world.

Among the various verticals, the consumer electronics sector was the largest contributor, accounting for around 33.2% of the total hardware encryption market share in 2018. The sector would continue to be the highest revenue generator throughout the analysis period. The stringent government regulations, and security standards along with the increasing use of BYOD devices are the key factors supplementing the adoption of hardware encryption in the consumer electronics sector. The industrial sector would also grow at a notable rate over the forecast period. To reduce cyber-attacks and improve data protection, governments across different regions are promoting the use of hardware-encrypted devices.

The segment of encrypted USB flash drives is expected to grow significantly and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in demand for robust memory storage devices that are highly compact, offer maximum storage and render better security of data is the key factor, that is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. However, the solid-state drive (SSD) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of 35.6% between 2019 and 2026. SSD provides faster encryption as compared to HDD devices, which majorly fosters the growth of this segment. The need for the adoption of SSD is expected to increase in the upcoming years due to increase in data breaches and expansion of digital content.

Some of the key U.S. hardware encryption market players profiled in the report include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Micron Technology, Inc., NetApp, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Symantec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Western Digital Technologies, Inc. Players operating in the U.S. hardware encryption market have witnessed high revenue growth opportunities for hardware encryption especially due to rise in number of cyber-attacks. This study includes the hardware encryption market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and U.S. hardware encryption market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the hardware encryption industry to understand the impact of various factors such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the hardware encryption market trends.

