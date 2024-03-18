President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses National Conference on the State of South Africa, 18 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 18 March 2024, address the National Conference on the State of Human Rights Conference marking the 30th anniversary of constitutional democracy and human rights in South Africa.

The conference is hosted by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development on 18-20 March 2024 at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg under the theme “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights”.

The conference is premised on the core mandate of the department which is to uphold and administer the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, deepening constitutional democracy and promoting the values of human dignity, equality and the advancement of human rights and freedom.

This year marks three decades since the major shift from government sanctioned oppression, colonialism, slavery, racism and sexism and other forms of human violations to a democratic State committed to build a culture of human rights and promotion of human rights in South Africa.

It also marks 30 years of Constitutional Democracy, which is premised on the mission of ensuring transformation that entails improved quality of life for all citizens and equal opportunities for all.

The objectives of the conference include an opportunity to unpack the legal administratives, operational and financial hurdles that have impacted the progress towards the realisation of human rights and to propose recommendations to address the identified gaps and challenges in efforts to advancing human rights.

The President will attend as follows:

Date: Monday, 18 March 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, Boksburg, Gauteng Province

Media accreditation enquiries should be directed to Mr Victor Phala (Department of Justice and Constitutional Development) on 084 888 5162/VPhala@justice.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@enquires.gov.za