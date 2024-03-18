Western Cape Infrastructure on Stanford housing development

Phase 1 of the Stanford housing development nears completion with 100 housing units on track to be completed before the end of March 2024. Ground broke on R150 million project at the end of August 2023 and the announcement of the handover of the first keys will be made over the next few days.

The development is earmarked to create 621 housing opportunities upon completion. This development will become one of many projects that have been implemented at an accelerated rate and within budget. The remaining 3 phases of the project will be implemented over the Mid-Term Expenditure Framework period, with the delivery of 250, 221, and 50 units in the respective years.

The Provincial Minister for Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, spoke on the accelerated delivery of spatial land transformation in the Overstrand Municipality, saying, “The completion of the 100 units in just 7 months exemplifies the Western Cape Government’s unwavering commitment to tackling poverty and inequality head-on. This achievement underscores our sense of urgency in providing dignified housing solutions for those in need”.

“Building on our success from last year, where we completed two projects in Gansbaai in the Overstand Municipality, we are proud to continue our efforts to uplift communities and create pathways to a brighter future for all residents. By prioritising housing development, we are addressing immediate community needs and also laying the foundation for long-term prosperity and social cohesion in the Western Cape,” added Minister Simmers.

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure is steadfast in its commitment to fostering an enabling environment that connects and benefits all communities across the Western Cape, with an emphasis on strategic planning and collaborative partnerships.

