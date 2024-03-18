Water and Sanitation signs water agreement with Zimbabwe

Landmark water sharing deal between South Africa and Zimbabwe will address water supply challenges to dry Musina town, Limpopo

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu and Zimbabwe’s Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka have signed an agreement for the transfer of treated water from Beitbridge Water Treatment Works in the Republic of Zimbabwe to Musina Town in the Republic of South Africa.

The signed agreement is the end product of a bilateral agreement of Co-operation on Water Resources Management and the establishment and functioning of the Joint Water Commission established by the two countries in 2015. The transfer of treated water from Beitbridge Water Treatment Works in Zimbabwe to Musina is a medium-term solution to address water supply challenges in the area.

The capacity of the Beitbridge Water Treatment Plant is 35 million cubic metres/annum (96 Ml/day) and is currently not fully utilised in Zimbabwe, with only 10% of the capacity used for Beitbridge. The two countries will kickstart an implementation plan and oversee the construction of a pipeline and of pump stations to transfer 15 million cubic metres (41 ML/day) of treated water from Zimbabwe to Musina.

The two implementing agents to oversee the construction projects are South African Development Bank, and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, and the completion of the projects is expected to be in 2026. The treated water to be transferred is expected to comply with South Africa’s water quality standards, SANS 241, set by the South African National Bureau of Standards (SABS) in informed by World Health Organisation (WHO) Guidelines.

Minister Mchunu has welcomed the signing of the agreement and has assured the community of Musina that the transfer of water from Beitbridge will alleviate water supply challenges in the area as the quantities to be supplied is more than the current demand. He said in the interim, the Department of Water and Sanitation, is working with the Vhembe District Municipality, which is the Water Services Authority for Musina Local Municipality, in addressing challenges with the existing water infrastructure including rehabilitating the existing but non-functional boreholes while the project is being implemented.

“We are looking at operationalising the non- functioning boreholes in the Musina, and we believe that with the transfer of water from Beitbridge Water Treatment Works, the challenges of water supply in Musina will be a thing of the past. We are saying it loudly that water supply will be more than a demand of water in the area. We are thankful to the government of Zimbabwe to be able to expedite this water sharing deal which will change the lives of people of Musina,” said Minister Mchunu.

Minister Masuka also welcomed the contribution of the government of Zimbabwe to ensure that economic development is sustainable in Musina.

“… I am very pleased that this day has come to fruition. It has taken years of negotiation and I thank the technical team for having put their very best for their countries to ensure that we come to this level today,” said Minister Masuka.

Minister Masuka said Zimbabwe was committed to supplying the maximum 15 million cubic metres of treated water per year to Musina town for the duration of the Agreement and hope that the contribution will alleviate the water challenges to the town, and also contribute to economic development of the region.

As part of the two-day programme, Minister Mchunu, accompanied by Deputy Minister Judith Tshabalala held a meeting with Vhembe District and Musina Local Municipality leadership to discuss immediate, medium to long term solutions to water and sanitation challenges affecting the region. The Leadership later addressed the community of Musina and the latest developments as well as interim measures to alleviate intermittent water provision.

