Ukraine’s and Moldova’s emergency synchronisation with EU power grid celebrates two years

16 March marked the second anniversary of the successful emergency synchronisation of Ukraine’s and Moldova’s electricity grid to the Continental European Network.

This synchronisation has been key to maintaining the operation of the Ukrainian network following Russia’s relentless attacks targeting Ukrainian electricity supplies. Since the start of Russia’s illegal war, the volume of electricity imports to Ukraine increased by more than 94% compared to 2021. In turn, this helped keep access to electricity, heat and hot water for millions of Ukrainians during the winter period.

The synchronisation has also helped ensure export revenues for Ukraine by enabling commercial trade flows whenever the country was in electricity surplus.

“The synchronisation of the grids two years ago was not only a very important achievement for securing energy supplies for Ukraine and Moldova. It was also a strong political symbol of our support, and that remains the case today,” said Kadri Simson – European Commissioner for Energy.

She also paid tribute to “the extraordinary efforts and skills of Ukraine in keeping the system running and carrying out repairs in the face of Russia’s targeted attacks against energy infrastructure”.

Two years after the emergency synchronisation, the interconnection is now permanent. At the end of 2023, ENTSO-E – the umbrella body of European Transmission System Operators, confirmed that the Ukrainian Transmission System Operator Ukrenergo had complied with all the requirements necessary to enable a permanent interconnection and it became a full member of ENTSO-E.

The EU also continues to provide the necessary equipment for emergency repairs of critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine and, increasingly, equipment for decentralised electricity generation, such as mobile gas turbines, solar panels, and protective equipment.

Find out more

Press release