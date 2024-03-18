AVer Europe and ISID Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Video Content Management Solutions

AVer Europe & ISID Partnership

Aver Europe has entered into a strategic partnership with ISID, a global innovator in audio and video processing technologies.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of cutting-edge video conferencing and collaboration solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with ISID, a global innovator in audio and video processing technologies. Together, they aim to redefine video content management solutions tailored for legal, government and corporate sectors.

ISID specializes in developing advanced solutions for processing, analysing, managing, and storing audio and video content across diverse industries. Their flagship product, Videoma Archivo, an Enterprise Multimedia Content Management System (EVCM), is instrumental in facilitating seamless video content management for organisations including tribunals, courts, city halls, and corporations where such services are essential.

Recognising the growing demand for high-quality video recording in legal and government proceedings, AVer Europe's state-of-the-art cameras such as the PTZ310UV2 and CAM520PRO3 are pivotal in capturing crystal-clear footage required for archival purposes.

"Our collaboration with ISID signifies a strategic alignment to address the unique needs of legal, government and corporate sectors," stated Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe. "By integrating ISID's expertise in video content management with AVer's industry-leading cameras, we empower organisations with robust solutions for efficient video recording and management."

Key benefits of utilising AVer Europe's cameras in conjunction with ISID's Videoma Archivo include:

• High-definition video capture ensuring clarity and accuracy in legal proceedings, government meetings and corporate events.

• Seamless integration with Videoma Archivo for streamlined content management and archival, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

• Enhanced efficiency and reliability in managing multimedia assets across various sectors.

"The strategic partnership between AVer Europe and ISID marks a significant milestone in the industry by combining the technological excellence of both companies," stated Angel López from ISID. "This collaboration represents a perfect blend of AVer's expertise in cutting-edge cameras and ISID's capability to deliver advanced multimedia content management solutions. Together, we are committed to providing tailored solutions that drive efficiency and customer satisfaction in legal, governmental, and corporate sectors."

The collaboration between AVer Europe and ISID underscores a shared commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction in delivering tailored solutions.

For more information about how AVer Europe and ISID's partnership enhances video content management solutions, please visit www.avereurope.com | www.isid.com

About AVer Europe:

AVer Europe is a leading provider of video conferencing and collaboration solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to enhance communication and productivity in various industries.

About ISID:

ISID is a global company that develops solutions for the processing, analysis, management and storage of audio and video, whether archived, streaming or live (TV). Their solutions integrate advanced AI modules and are used in multiple sectors, such as security, government and public administration, communication agencies, education, healthcare and in the legal area.