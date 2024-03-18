Gas Meter Market Worth USD 9.7 Billion by 2028 | Europe Huge Growth by UK, Ireland, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy

Gas Meter Market projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR To 2028

Gas Meter Market for the industrial segments is expected to witness significant CAGRs of 7.2% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The gas meter market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The gas meter market encompasses the production, distribution, and installation of devices used to measure the consumption of natural gas or other gases. Gas meters are essential components in residential, commercial, and industrial settings, as they accurately measure the amount of gas consumed for billing purposes, safety monitoring, and resource management.

Asia-Pacific would exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2027. Asia-Pacific accounted for significant revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to emerging application of smart gas meters in China, India, and Japan.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include General Electric, Itron, Elster, Landis+Gyr, ABB, Aclara, and Badger Meter.

The smart gas meters segment was the highest contributor to the market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The demand for smart meters is increasing due to their ability to provide real-time data, improve billing accuracy, and facilitate demand-side management.

The residential segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The industrial segments is expected to witness significant CAGRs of 7.2% and respectively, during the forecast period.

Gas meter manufacturers are offering integrated energy management solutions that combine gas, electricity, and water metering for comprehensive resource management.

Growth in adoption of smart meters in commercial and large residential areas is expected to drive the gas meter market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly gas meters to align with sustainability goals and regulations.

The mandatory installation of smart meters in households and commercial areas is anticipated to influence the gas meter market growth.

Gas meters are designed to provide accurate measurements of gas consumption within specified tolerances. Accuracy requirements are typically regulated by industry standards and may vary depending on factors such as meter type, application, and local regulations.

Advanced gas meters may feature remote reading capabilities, allowing utility companies to collect consumption data remotely without the need for manual meter readings.

In addition, increase in demand for efficient energy technologies such as implementation of IOT (Internet of Things) will further drive the demand for various smart gas meters.

Gas meters are essential for ensuring adequate gas supply of natural or liquefied petroleum gas to keep a track on the usage of gas.

Gas meters are widely used in industrial, commercial, and large residential areas to maintain total usage of petroleum gas supplied by utility companies.

Moreover, gas billing systems based on automated meter reading in smart meter makes the billing procedure easier than that of conventional gas meters.

