Pettitts Travel Introduces New Morocco Tours for Autumn 2024
TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pettitts Travel, a leading luxury travel company based in Tunbridge Wells, is excited to announce the launch of two new private tours to Morocco for Autumn 2024. These tours, 'Images of Morocco' and 'Morocco - North of the Atlas', have been carefully crafted by their tailor-made travel team to provide clients with an authentic and unforgettable experience of this enchanting country.
The 'Images of Morocco' tour will take travellers on a journey through the bustling cities, ancient medinas, and stunning landscapes of Morocco. From the vibrant souks of Marrakech to the majestic Atlas Mountains, this tour will immerse travellers in the rich culture and history of Morocco. Highlights include a visit to the iconic Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, a camel ride through the Sahara desert, and a stay in a traditional riad in Fez.
For those seeking a more off-the-beaten-path adventure, the 'Morocco - North of the Atlas' tour is the perfect choice. This tour will take travellers to the northern region of Morocco, where they will discover hidden gems such as the blue city of Chefchaouen, the ancient Roman ruins of Volubilis, and the charming coastal town of Essaouira. Along the way, travellers will also have the opportunity to meet with local artisans and learn about their traditional crafts.
Both tours will be led by experienced and knowledgeable guides, who will provide insights into the history, culture, and customs of Morocco. The tours will also include luxury accommodations, private transportation, and authentic dining experiences, ensuring a comfortable and immersive journey for all travellers.
Pettitts Travel is committed to providing unique and unforgettable travel experiences, and these new Morocco tours are no exception. With limited availability, interested travellers are encouraged to book early to secure their spot on these exclusive tours. For more information and to book, please visit Pettitts Travel's website or contact their team of travel experts.
