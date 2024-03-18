Zero Liquid Discharge Market to Reach US$ 2.25 Billion with 8.3% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Technological Advancements and IoT Integration Augmenting Sales of Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Rockville , March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global zero liquid discharge market is pegged at US$ 1.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a size of US$ 2.25 billion by 2034-end.



Zero liquid discharge system sales are exhibiting significant growth as industries worldwide seek sustainable solutions for wastewater management. Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems play a crucial role in addressing environmental concerns, meeting stringent regulatory requirements, and promoting responsible water stewardship.

Ongoing innovations in membrane technologies, crystallization processes, and evaporators are enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of ZLD systems. Advanced materials and design improvements are further contributing to the development of more robust and energy-efficient solutions.

Integration of digital technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and automation, is a prevailing trend. Real-time monitoring, data analytics, and smart controls are optimizing zero liquid discharge system performance, reducing operational costs, and enabling predictive maintenance.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.25 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global zero liquid discharge market is estimated at US$ 1.01 billion in 2024

Worldwide demand for zero liquid discharge systems is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2034.

Sales of zero liquid discharge solutions in the United States are projected to reach US$ 386.4 million by the end of 2034.

The market in Japan is estimated at a value of US$ 92.6 million in 2024.

Demand for hybrid zero liquid discharge systems is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2034.



“Regions facing water scarcity concerns are witnessing a high demand for zero liquid discharge solutions to maximize water reuse and reduce freshwater intake,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Veolia

SUEZ

Alfa Laval AB

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

VA Tech Webag

Doosan Water

Aquatech International LLC

U.S. Water Services Inc.

Aquarion AG

Andritz Group

GEA Group

IDE Water Technologies Ltd.

Thermax Global

SafBon Water Technology

3V Green Eagle S.p.A

Condorchem Envitech

Cannon S.P.A.

Multotec Group

ENCON Evaporators

Oasys Water, Inc.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading manufacturers of zero liquid discharge systems are Veolia, SUEZ, Alfa Laval AB, Aquatech International LLC, Aquarion AG, and Andritz Group. Leading companies are investing heavily in research and development initiatives to stay competitive. Ongoing innovation ensures that market leaders continuously offer state-of-the-art solutions, meeting evolving customer needs and staying ahead of regulatory changes.

Mergers and acquisitions tactics are further strengthening their market presence, expanding geographic reach, and diversifying their product portfolios.

Country-wise Analysis:

Zero liquid discharge market expansion in the United States, Germany, and Japan is being driven by a combination of regulatory demands, industry-specific requirements, water scarcity concerns, and a dedication to sustainability.



The factors influencing ZLD system adoption are shaped by the particular environmental, industrial, and regulatory landscapes of each country.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global zero liquid discharge market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on system type (conventional ZLD, hybrid ZLD) and application (power generation, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, mining & metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, food, textiles & leather, paper, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

