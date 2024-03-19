Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The oil and gas wells drilling services market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $167.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024

As per TBRC's market forecast, the oil and gas wells drilling services market size is predicted to reach $167.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

The growth in the oil and gas wells drilling services market is due to the growing offshore production activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest oil and gas wells drilling services market share. Major players in the oil and gas wells drilling services market include Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Chevron Corporation.

Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Segments

• By Type: Onshore Drilling Services, Offshore Drilling Services

• By Service: Directional Drilling, Non-Directional Drilling

• By Machine Parts: Rigs, Pipes, Bits, Reamers, Other Machine Parts

• By Geography: The global oil and gas wells drilling services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oil and gas wells drilling services refer to the extensive set of procedures required to build circular wells using excavation techniques. Oil and gas wells drilling services comprise of new well construction, well reconstruction, well rehabilitation, well repair, installation of pitless equipment, and well plugging services.

