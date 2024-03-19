Agriculture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Agriculture Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The agriculture market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19,286.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agriculture market size is predicted to reach $19,286.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the agriculture market is due to the world's population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest agriculture market share. Major players in the agriculture market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Wilmar International Ltd., Dow Inc., Olam International, Bayer AG.

Agriculture Market Segments

•By Type: Animal Produce, Crop Production, Rural Activities

•By Nature: Organic, Conventional

•By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

•By Geography: The global agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agriculture involves the cultivation of plants, and animal and bird rearing for food, fabrics, fibers, biofuel, medicinal and other products used to sustain and enhance human life.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Agriculture Market Characteristics

3. Agriculture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Agriculture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Agriculture Market Size And Growth

……

27. Agriculture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Agriculture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

