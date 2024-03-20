Wipes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Wipes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Wipes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The wipes market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $21.18 billion in 2023 to $22.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Wipes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wipes market size is predicted to reach $30.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the wipes market is due to the increased demand for specialty wipes and wet wipes. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wipes market share. Major players in the wipes market include Kimberly Clark Corporation, Essity AB, Procter and Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unicharm International, NicePak International.

Wipes Market Segments

• By Type: Disposable wipes, Non-Disposable Wipes

• By Product: Baby, Facial & Cosmetic, Hand & Body, Flushable, Other Products

• By Application: Household Sector, Industrial Sector, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global wipes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The wipes refer to items that are single-use disposable or made of a material that is easily rinsed in water and properly cleaned. Wiping cloths must only be used to clean food surfaces and must be kept in a sanitizing solution. It is often used as an antiseptic fabric primarily for skin cleansing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Wipes Market Characteristics

3. Wipes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Wipes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Wipes Market Size And Growth

……

27. Wipes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Wipes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

