Global Wind Turbine Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Wind Turbine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The wind turbine market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $151.22 billion in 2023 to $167.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Wind Turbine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wind turbine market size is predicted to reach $245.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth in the wind turbine market is due to increasing demand for renewable energy sources. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wind turbine market share. Major players in the wind turbine market include Clipper Windpower A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Suzlon Energy Limited, CRRC Group Corporation,.

Wind Turbine Market Segments

• By Component: Rotator Blade, Gearbox, Generator, Nacelle, Other Components

• By Axis Type: Horizontal, Vertical

• By Location of Deployment: Onshore, Offshore

• By Connectivity Type: Grid Connected, Stand Alone

• By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Utility

• By Geography: The global wind turbine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The wind turbine refers to a power-generating device that has been driven by the kinetic energy of the wind. A wind turbine turns wind energy into electricity using the aerodynamic force of the rotor blades, which work like an airplane wing or helicopter rotor blade. When wind flows across the blade, the air pressure on one side of the blade will decrease.

