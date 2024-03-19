Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the NGOs and charitable organizations market size is predicted to reach $411.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.
The growth in the NGOs and charitable organizations market is due to increasing corporate social responsibility. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest NGOs and charitable organizations market share. Major players in the NGOs and charitable organizations market include Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Direct Relief, Médecins Sans Frontières, AmeriCares, The American Red Cross, The Nature Conservancy.
NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Segments
• By Type: Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations
• By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline
• By Organization Location: Domestic, International
• By Geography: The global NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An NGO refers to independent not-for-profit groups or organizations that serve to mainly aid the humanitarian causes of society at national and international levels independently of any government. A charitable organization refers to those establishments that are committed to the welfare of the general public through charity.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Characteristics
3. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Trends And Strategies
4. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Size And Growth
27. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
