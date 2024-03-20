Water Heaters Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The water heaters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $58.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The water heaters market size is predicted to reach $58.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The growth in the water heaters market is due to rapid Urbanization. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water heaters market share. Major players in the water heaters market include A. O. Smith Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, Vaillant Group, Ariston Thermo Group, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Viessmann Group,.

Water Heaters Market Segments

• By Product Type: Solar Heaters, Electric Heaters, Gas and Propane Heaters, Geothermal Heaters

• By Distribution channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global water heaters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A water heater is a device used for heating water above its ambient temperature, used generally for domestic purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Water Heaters Market Characteristics

3. Water Heaters Market Trends And Strategies

4. Water Heaters Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Water Heaters Market Size And Growth

……

27. Water Heaters Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Water Heaters Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

