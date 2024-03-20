Cards & Payments Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cards & payments market size is predicted to reach $1544.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the cards & payments market is due to the rise in the e-commerce industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cards & payments market share. Major players in the cards & payments market include Apple Inc., China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC).

Cards & Payments Market Segments

• By Type: Cards, Payments

• By Institution Type: Banking Institutions, Non-Banking Institutions

• By Application: Food And Groceries, Health And Pharmacy, Restaurants And Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Tourism, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global cards & payments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cards are provided by a bank or other financial organization, which enables users to withdraw money or make purchases using a line of credit. Payment instruments are systems that enable funds held in accounts at credit, payment or similar institutions to be transferred to a payee on receipt of a payment order.

