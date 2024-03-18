Top Trends in Aircraft Seating Market Set to Propel Growth to $8.Billion by 2030

Aircraft Seating Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft seating market 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟒.𝟐𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖.𝟐𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Aircraft seats are specially designed to cater to the needs of passengers, and offer functions such as recliner seats and power ports. The seats are made up of components that are fire resistant, insulated, durable, lightweight, and strong. Increase in air passengers has created a lucrative opportunities for aircraft seat manufacturers. Presently, passengers are more inclined toward traveling through air transport as compared to road transport to save time. Manufacturers and airlines are picking denser seating configurations, through slim and light-weight seats meanwhile reducing the seat width for more passengers per flight.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐅𝐄𝐂 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft, and increase in aircraft production drive the growth of the global aircraft seating market. However, high cost and regulations associated with the installation of aircraft seats and increase in operational costs followed by seasonal serviceability restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growth in Urban Air Mobility platform and shift in preference to provide enhanced passenger comfort present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft seating market based on aircraft type, component & materials, seating type, end user, and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the civil aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the UAM segment is estimated to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the OEM segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the MRO segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟏% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

The factors such as growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft and increasing aircraft production are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost & regulations associated with the installation of aircraft seats and Increase in operational costs followed by seasonal serviceability hinders the market growth. Further, growth in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platform and shifting preference to provide enhanced passenger comfort are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd,

Airbus S.A.S.,

Aviointeriors S.P.A.,

Geven S.P.A.,

Jamco Corporation,

Raytheon Technologies Corporation,

Recaro Aircraft Seating Gmbh & Co. Kg,

Safran,

Swire Pacific Limited

The Aviation Industry Corporation Of China, Ltd.

