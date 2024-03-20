Camping And Caravanning Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the camping and caravanning market size is predicted to reach $92.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the camping and caravanning market is due to the Millennial population. North America region is expected to hold the largest camping and caravanning market share. Major players in the camping and caravanning market include Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, Sun Communities, Equity Lifestyle Properties, Parkdean Holidays Limited, Kampgrounds Of America.

Camping And Caravanning Market Segments

• By Type: RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps

• By Destination Type: State or National Park Campgrounds, Privately Owned Campgrounds, Public or Privately Owned Land Other Than a Campground, Backcountry, National Forest or Wilderness Areas, Parking Lots, Other Destination Types

• By Consumer Orientation: Male, Female, Kids

• By Geography: The global camping and caravanning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Camping refers to a place having temporary housing options, such as huts, tents, or other buildings, frequently used by troops, refugees, or travelers. Caravanning refers to travelling in a caravan which is a trailer pulled by a road vehicle that offers a more cozy and secure sleeping arrangement than a tent.

