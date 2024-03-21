Banner for World Idea Challenge Character vison in choice of equity Choice of Equity, SF novel based on ongoing real story.

Circular In-finity unleashing creativity to nudge global behavior, the challenge invites all to submit ideas for equity, fairness, and sustainability.

Only a little. You just need to change someone's life. That's all. I'm sure.” — Imaginary fake brave

SAITAMA, JAPAN, March 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circular In-finity (CI), a fighter in the realms of sustainable development and educational innovation, today unveiled the inception of the "3rd World Idea Challenge as GGG: Creatively Nudging Behavior for Genetic Genuine Generation." This initiative seeks to galvanize global intellect towards crafting a more equitable, fair, and sustainable future by leveraging the collective power of creative thinking and inclusivity.ThemeChoice of equity. It is also a name of novel about Climate Change.Applicants can show choice of equity as you like.Empowering Global Creativity for Sustainable DevelopmentAt the heart of the Genetic Genuine Generation challenge is a call to arms for innovators, visionaries, and reformists to bring forth ideas that drive societal behaviors toward sustainability and equity. CI emphasizes the inclusion of diverse demographics, particularly those with disabilities and the unemployed, in contributing transformative solutions for an innovative future.Fostering Diversity and Inclusion in InnovationRecognizing the indispensable value of diverse perspectives, the challenge is designed to be an inclusive platform. It celebrates and prioritizes voices from underrepresented sectors, including individuals with disabilities and the unemployed, underscoring their vital role in driving towards a fairer and more sustainable tomorrow.Rewarding Contributions to Global ChangeThe challenge distinguishes itself by offering substantial rewards to participants, including:Innovation Grant: Grants of $1,000 and $500 are allocated to help winners develop and actualize their pioneering ideas. This gesture is also an open invitation for potential sponsors to contribute to a noble cause.Mentorship Program: Selected participants will gain access to mentorship from industry experts, facilitating the refinement and advancement of their proposals.Audience Award: A prize of $500, coupled with global recognition through a feature in an international campaign, awaits the idea deemed most impactful by public vote.Acknowledging Every VoiceCI is committed to valuing each participant's effort, evidenced by the issuance of a Certificate of Participation to all entrants. Special acknowledgments will further celebrate the unique contributions of participants with disabilities and those experiencing unemployment, ensuring their efforts are recognized and appreciated.An Invitation to Impact the FutureThe "3rd World Idea Challenge as GGG" represents an unparalleled opportunity for individuals across the globe to effectuate tangible change. CI warmly invites everyone to present their innovative solutions aimed at nudging the world toward greater equity and sustainability.Mark Your CalendarsAnticipate further details and updates in our next press release scheduled for distribution on April 1st, revealing more about how you can contribute to this global movement.Reference

