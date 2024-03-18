Insights into Risk Analytics Market Growing at a CAGR of 17.40%: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Risk Analytics Market

Rapid growth of the IoT landscape and the rise in adoption of risk analytics among financial institutions propel the growth of the global risk analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Risk Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global market was valued at $18.25 billion in 2018, and the risk analytics market forecast is projected to reach $65.25 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.40% from 2019 to 2026.

Risk analytics are used by the organization to efficiently and effectively manage different types of risks. The primary goal of risk analytics is to identify potential risks before their occurrence so that proper risk-handling measures can be taken across the organizations. Numerous benefits offered by risk analytics, such as efficient business decisions, realistic expectations, escalations, and focus on risk, are the lucrative factors that boost market growth. Furthermore, surge in data security breaches in enterprises and increase in government regulatory compliances are some of the major factors, which are expected to drive the growth of the risk analytics market.

In addition, rise in the adoption of risk analytics in financial institutions and the growth in IoT landscape fuel the growth of the market. However, high cost and complexity in installation, the configuration of the software, and less security provided by the risk analytics hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand form developing economies and the integration of artificial intelligence in risk analytics are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the risk analytics market during the forecast period.

The operational risks segment dominated the risk analytics market industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the need to streamline the process of operational risk management across different industry verticals. Furthermore, the financial risks segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising need to meet the financial expectations of shareholders.

The BFSI sector dominated the risk analytics market industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of this solution for identifying and mitigating different types of risk of the organizations. Furthermore, the energy & utility sector is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, to survive the challenges, which are proposed by the geo-political and economic fluctuations.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global risk analytics market. This is attributed to the increase in the adoption of these systems due to enhanced security features provided by the on-premise model. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the estimated period, owing to the different services provided by the cloud.

Based on components, the solution segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global risk analytics market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. The risk analytics solutions are cheaper and faster to deploy which drives the growth of the segment. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2026. Rise in need for various services such as managed service and professional services propels the growth of the market.

Based on geography, North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global risk analytics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail till 2026. This is due to an increase in cyber-attacks, financial theft and data theft. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in IT spending among enterprises among developing economies and the growing adoption of fast-moving and disruptive business models.

The key players profiled in the risk analytics market analysis are Accenture PLC, BRIDGEi2i, Capgemini SE, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), IBM Corporation, Moody's Analytics Inc., Oracle Corporation, Risk Edge Solutions, SAS Institute Inc. and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the risk analytics market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the market.

