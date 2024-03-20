Gypsum Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Gypsum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Gypsum Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gypsum market size is predicted to reach $59.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The growth in the gypsum market is due to a rise in cement production. South America region is expected to hold the largest gypsum market share. Major players in the gypsum market include Rio Tinto Group, Iluka Resources Limited, FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals, Zawawi Minerals, kunooz oman holding, Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals limited,.

Gypsum Market Segments

• By Application: Gypsum For Construction, Agricultural Gypsum, Other Gypsum

• By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

• By Geography: The global gypsum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gypsum refers to the process of mining gypsum and its compounds which are used in the production of wallboard, cement, plaster of Paris, soil conditioning, and as a hardening retarder in Portland cement.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gypsum Market Characteristics

3. Gypsum Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gypsum Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Gypsum Market Size And Growth

……

27. Gypsum Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Gypsum Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

