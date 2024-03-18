Noble Gas Market Report 2021 : Strategies And Recent Developments

Noble Gas Market in the electronics segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the global noble gas market generated $8.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $14.0 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market size, emerging trends, future estimations, and key players. The surge in demand for noble gas in healthcare and medicinal industries, along with increased usage in sectors such as electronics, construction, aerospace, among others, is driving the growth of the global noble gas market. Conversely, high prices and rapid technological advancements act as limiting factors. However, opportunities lie in rising demand from developing markets and innovations for energy-efficient solutions.

Noble gas, known for its chemical inertness under normal conditions, finds applications across various industries including healthcare, aerospace, construction, energy & power, and electronics. Its noncombustible, noncorrosive, nontoxic properties, along with its low boiling point, make it invaluable in cryogenic applications like welding, insulation, lighting, and refrigeration, contributing significantly to market growth.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The helium segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the Radon segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

In terms of end-use, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the electronics segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading players analyzed in the global noble gas market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide, Airgas Inc., BASF SE, Gulf Cryo, American Gas, Linde, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Praxair Technology, and Ra Gas Company Limited.

Detailed quantitative analysis of current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030 assists in identifying prevailing opportunities.

In-depth analysis of various regions enables stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

Comprehensive analysis of factors driving and restraining market growth is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

Projections from 2020 to 2030 in terms of value allow strategic planning.

Thorough analysis of key market players and their strategies aids in understanding the competitive outlook of the global noble gas market.

