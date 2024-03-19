Global Aerospace & Defense Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace & Defense Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace & defense market size is predicted to reach $1234.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the aerospace & defense market is due to increasing defense spending. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace & defense market share. Major players in the aerospace & defense market include Airbus Group SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corp.

Aerospace & Defense Market Segments

• By Type: Aerospace, Defense

• By Operation: Autonomous, Manual

• By Component: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Other Components

• By Geography: The global aerospace & defense market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace is the design and manufacture of aircraft, rockets, missiles, and spacecraft that operate in space. Defense equipment refers to weapons, arms, and equipment that are used for military purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerospace & Defense Market Characteristics

3. Aerospace & Defense Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aerospace & Defense Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aerospace & Defense Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aerospace & Defense Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aerospace & Defense Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

