Global Flexographic Printing Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Flexographic Printing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flexographic printing market size is predicted to reach $8.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.
The growth in the flexographic printing market is due to the increasing demand for packaged food products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flexographic printing market share. Major players in the flexographic printing market include Westrock Company, Amcor Limited, Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., Rotatek Printing Machinery Co. Ltd., BOBST Group SA, Koenig & Bauer AG.
Flexographic Printing Market Segments
• By Printing Equipment: Narrow Web, Medium Web, Sheet Fed
• By Technology: Automatic, Semi-Automatic
• By Application: Corrugated Boxes, Folding Carton, Flexible Packaging, Labels, Print Media
• By End User Industry: Industrial, Print Media, Food And Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Others
• By Geography: The global flexographic printing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Flexographic printing is a modern printing technique that creates raised images on a variety of materials by using a flexible printing plate connected to a plate cylinder. The ink is transferred to the substrate by rotating the flexible inked plate at a high speed. Flexographic printing is used to print high volumes of labels and packaging.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Flexographic Printing Market Characteristics
3. Flexographic Printing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Flexographic Printing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Flexographic Printing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Flexographic Printing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Flexographic Printing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
